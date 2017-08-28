Orlando Bloom to star in TV show Carnival Row

Fun fact: if you google “Orlando Bloom” you’ll get a f*cktonne of results for “are Orlando and Katy Perry back together?!!111!”. Answer: who cares. And I won’t be discussing that on Moviehole.

Anyways: Bloom will be starring on Amazon’s eight episode straight-to-series fantasy drama “Carnival Row“, which will be his first major role on television. He will also serve as a producer for the series.

According to Deadline, the show is described as a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The show will follow a string of unsolved murders, and Bloom will play Rycroft Philostrate – a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl on Carnival Row.

Bloom is no stranger to fantasy roles, having played the long-haired blondie Legolas, who we all crushed on in the early 2000s (don’t lie, I know you did too) in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and subsequent “Hobbit” movies. He was also a big name in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, having recently reprised his role for the 5th installment.