Antidote Films announces Australian theatrical release for School Life in November

Antidote Films is proud to announce its national theatrical release for a special fly-on-the-wall feature documentary, “School Life”, which will screen in cinemas around Australia from November 2.

Written and directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin (“Fairytale of Kathmandu”, 2007, “The Stranger”, 2014) and co-directed by David Rane, the observational film follows a year in the lives of two inspirational teachers at Headfort, the only primary-age boarding school in Ireland which prides itself on its highly specialised teaching methods, embracing tradition and modernity.

From the opening scene, the viewer is drawn into the magical world of Headfort, which many describe as “not unlike Hogwarts” – a fantastical stately-home-turned school in an 18th century estate.

John and Amanda are a couple, whose respective fifty year teaching careers are drawing to a close.

Known and loved for their mantra – Reading! Arithmetic! Rock ‘n’ Roll! – for nearly half a century, these two have shaped thousands of minds.

For John, rock music is just another subject alongside Maths, Scripture and Latin, taught in a collaborative and often hilarious fashion. For Amanda the key to connecting with children is ‘the book’ and she uses all means to snare the young minds. But now the unthinkable looms: What will retirement mean? What will keep them young if they leave?

“School Life” is a co-production between Soilsiú Films (Ireland) and Grismedio and RTVE (Spain).

“The pantheon of big-screen school teachers welcomes two off beat new members via Neasa Ni Chianain’s delightful crowd-pleaser.” – The Hollywood Reporter

“If Hogwarts was an Irish boarding school, this would be it; magical teachers in a ‘Muggle’ world” – Sarah Ahern, Fantastic Flix Programmer for the Dublin International Film Festival

“In the verdant village of Kells, Ireland there’s an antidote to the dark times we live in – a worn and

weathered boarding school with a special magic.” – Sundance Film Festival

RELEASE CINEMAS:

Melb – Cinema Nova – November 2

Syd – TBC

Bris – Regal Twin – November 2

Perth – Palace Leederville – November 2

Hobart – State Cinema – November 2

Lismore – Star Court Theatre – November 5

Laurieton – Laurieton Plaza – November 2

Blue Mountains – Glenbrook Cinema – November 2