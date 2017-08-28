Trailer : Super Troopers 2

The official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated “Super Troopers 2” has arrived, ahead of its April 20, 2018 release (4/20 for those playing at home).

It’s only a minute long but it’s a minute of NSFW humour and the “Super Troopers” – or should I say Mounties – that we know and love. Check out the teaser above.

Everyone’s favorite cops are back (by popular demand) with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic: Super Troopers 2. When the United States and Canada get into a dispute about the location of the actual border, the Super Troopers – Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva – are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the contested area. Our heroes quickly revert to their own brand of unconventional police work.