Evangeline Lilly unveils full Wasp costume

We’ve had quite a few teasers at Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp costume for the upcoming “Ant-Man and The Wasp”, but on the late Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday, Lilly has given us a full look at the costume. Kirby was/is a Marvel comic book artist and legend, and collaborated with Stan Lee with the creation of the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne (mother of Hope) in 1963.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is currently filming, and Lilly revealed a picture of her full costume on set of the film on her Twitter:

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday.

.#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017

Playing the role of her mother in the film, Janet, is Michelle Pfeiffer, and Paul Rudd will reprise his role as Ant-Man (aka Scott Lang) in the film, which is set for release in July, 2018. Michael Douglas is also back on board as Hank Pym. Also on the cast are Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen as well as Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

The Peyton Reed-directed film is set for release July 6, 2018.