Patton Oswalt stand-up special to debut on Netflix

Netflix will release a stand-up special entitled “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation” in October, featuring Oswalt’s stand-up comedy filming in Chicago earlier this year. It will be a one-hour special that will address the tough year that the comedian has had, and how he tried to cope with the tragedies that came his way – such as his wife passing away suddenly (via EW).

The comedian is a solo parent to 7-year old Alice, following Michell McNamara’s (his wife) death, and comments on his use of humour to overcome the tragedy. He will also address other topics in the special, including social media, robocalls and the political climate.

Oswalt’s last Netflix special “Talking for Clappy” was shown in April, and earnt the comedian an Emmy award and a Grammy for the album version. “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation” will be shown on Netflix October 17.