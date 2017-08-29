Trailer : Killing Gunther

Arnie may be 70 but he sure does have a lot of ass-kicking left in his system. The action hero stars as Gunther in the new comedy-action flick “Killing Gunther”, in which a bunch of assassins target the world’s greatest hit man.

The film is Taran Killam’s directorial debut, who also stars in this mockumentary style film. Also starring is Killam’s mrs Cobie Smulders (lucky duck), Hannah Simone, Bobby Moynihan, and Allison Tolman.

EW premiered the clip with the synopsis: “the film concerns a group of young, raw, and undisciplined assassins who hire a documentary crew at gunpoint so that they have undeniable proof they’re the ones responsible for killing Schwarzenegger’s Gunther, the most infamous hitman of all time. But Gunther is on to them and decides to make their lives a living hell.”

Check out the hilarious trailer above. The film is available to watch on Ultra VOD beginning Sept. 22 and will be released in select theaters and on demand on Oct. 20.