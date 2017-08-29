Ben Affleck in talks to direct Red Platoon

One Affleck could direct another if this deal goes through, with Ben Affleck in talks to direct Afghanistan war film “Red Platoon” for Sony. Furthermore, Affleck’s brother Casey is being eyed for the lead role, which could mean that big brother could be telling little brother what to do.

The Tracking Board report that Affleck is in early talks for the directorial role, and perhaps redeem himself for “Live By Night”. That movie aside, Affleck has had some successful directorial efforts, including best picture winner “Argo”, “Gone Baby Gone” (in which he directed brother Casey) and “The Town”.

“Red Platoon” is based on the memoir by Clinton Romesha, and tells the story of the Battle of Kamdesh, taking place during the war in Afghanistan in 2009. “On Oct. 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban fighters launched a predawn raid on Outpost Keating, a remote and controversial American outpost near the Afghan-Pakistani border, overrunning its perimeter defenses and breaching its wire. Staff Sgt. Romesha, a husband and father of three children, planned and led a small band of soldiers in a counterattack against seemingly insurmountable odds, saving dozens of American lives, and ultimately receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions.” Casey Affleck is in early talks to play Romesha.

Ben’s pal George Clooney is on board as a producer alongside Josh Bratman, Grant Heslov and Kerry Foster.