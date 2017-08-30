Trailer : Brawl in Cell Block 99

Well this is certainly a fair cry from Vince Vaughn in “Wedding Crashers”. Vaughn plays a former boxer on a downward spiral, and a bald head.

The film also stars Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Don Johnson and Marc Blucas. Check out the teaser trailer above!

“Brawl in Cell Block 99” will hit theatres on October 6, On Demand and Digital HD release will follow on October 13.

In BRAWL IN CELL BLOCK 99, a former boxer named Bradley (Vince Vaughn) loses his job as an auto mechanic, and his troubled marriage is about to end. At this crossroads in his life, he feels that he has no better option than to work for an old buddy as a drug courier. This improves his situation until the terrible day that he finds himself in a gunfight between a group of police officers and his own ruthless allies. When the smoke clears, Bradley is badly hurt and thrown in prison, where his enemies force him to commit acts of violence that turn the place into a savage battleground.