Casting : Mirando Otto, John Corbett, Reese Witherspoon, John Cena, Kat Dennings, Jon Heder & Jackson Robert Scott

Miranda Otto and John Corbett are joining the cast of “The Silence”, a John R. Leonetti directed film based on the novel of the same name by Tim Lebbon. They join cast members Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci.

Via Deadline: The pic centers on Ally, a deaf teenager, who lived in New Jersey where a colony of bats are attacked by a parasitic insect and soon morph into a new lethal species called Vesps. As the blind, winged creatures quickly grow, spread and attack the human population, Ally’s heightened senses become her strength. She and her family seek refuge in the woods where they must live in total silence and amidst the creature chaos, they learn that humans can be just as dangerous.

Reese Witherspoon is teaming up with Mindy Kaling on Kaling’s TV program “The Mindy Project” in a guest role. Witherspoon will appear in the final season of the show, according to both Witherspoon’s and Kaling’s Instagrams.

Witherspoon’s character in the show is thus far under wraps, and she joins a long list of guest stars including Laura Dern, Laverne Cox, Shonda Rhimes, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frieda Pinto, Stephen Colbert and Greta Gerwig. The final season of “The Mindy Project” hits screens September 12.

Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to be trapped in a cave with. (This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!) 💃👩🏾❤️ @reesewitherspoon A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject! ✨ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

YouTube Red is adding an animated series to its roster, with “Dallas and Robo” added to the programming. The series will feature the voices of John Cena and Kat Dennings, and will debut on the streaming service in 2018. Other voices on the show will include Jane Lynch, Dana Snyder, Giancarlo Esposito, Nat Faxon and Taran Killam.

According to THR, the show follows a sassy space-trucker Dallas (Dennings) and self-proclaimed warrior-poet Robo (Cena) who have to navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

“Napoleon Dynamite” star Jon Heder is joining the cast of “When Jeff Tried To Save The World” as lead character, alongside Jim O’Heir, Maya Erskine, Brendan Meyer, Anna Konkle and Steve Berg. The film will be directed by Kendell Goldberg.

Via Deadline, the film will follow Jeff (Heder), the manager of an old-school bowling alley called Winky’s World, a community staple that has become Jeff’s home over the years. When he finds out the owner (O‘Heir) is selling the place, he must do everything he can to save it.

Young star of “It” Jackson Robert Scott is joining director Andy Muschietti in “Locke and Key”, a horror/fanatasy series set for Hulu. The show revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them an array of powers. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them (via THR).

The young actor will play the role of Bode Locke, the youngest member of the Locke family. “Filled with all the optimism and imagination of an exuberant eight-year-old, Bode is especially attuned to the supernatural possibilities of Keyhouse…and especially vulnerable to the unnatural forces circling his family.”