Trailer : Jerry Before Seinfeld

Following Netflix’s announcement of a Jerry Seinfeld stand-up special comes the first trailer for the upcoming special. The one-hour special hits the streaming service next month, and will appeal to fans of the comedian and comedy in general, alike.

In the special, Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Comic Strip in NYC for an intimate stand-up set at the club that helped launch his career. It includes never-before-seen material — including a library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975, along with childhood videos, and more.

Jerry Seinfeld takes you back to before you called him a king, or a legend, or the-guy-from-that-thing. “Jerry Before Seinfeld” begins streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, September 19.

Check out the trailer above!