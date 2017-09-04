Giveaway : The Mummy DVDs + signed Tom Cruise poster!

To celebrate the release of “The Mummy” on DVD and Blu-ray, Moviehole have 10 copies to give away, plus 1 signed Tom Cruise poster, thanks to Universal Sony Pictures.

Tom Cruise (“Mission Impossible” franchise, “Top Gun”) confronts a legendary terror in an all-new stunning thrill ride, “The Mummy“. This spectacular saga sees an ancient evil unleashed after centuries of captivity as her lust for revenge threatens to destroy the world. Cruise battles this ultimate evil as US military soldier of fortune Nock Morton in a break-taking version of the legendary and mystical monster that has captivated and terrified humankind for centuries.

“The Mummy” is available on 4K Ultra HD™, 3D Blu-ray™, Blu-ray™, DVD & Digital from September 6.

Thought safely entombed deep beneath the desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day. Her malevolence has grown over millennia and with it come terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sands of the Middle East through modern-day London, “The Mummy” balances wonder, thrills and imagination.

For your chance to win one of ten DVD copies and a signed Tom Cruise poster, enter your details below and let us know who plays Jekyll/Hyde in “The Mummy”?

Entries close September 8 at 5pm AEST.