Halloween Horror Nights – Chucky’s Terror Tram trip + Insidious: Chapter 4 trailer debut

Some excellent news out of camp Moviehole is that we’ll be in attendance at the Halloween Horror Nights this year! We’re horror fans from way back, and just can’t miss the chance to come face to face with the reasons for our eternal lack of sleep over the years.

Chucky will once again this year be hosting the “Titans of Terror Tram”, with Brad Dourif as the voice of the killer doll. Chucky will take guests on a journey into gore and carnage, and will pit them against horror icons including Leatherface, Freddy Kreuger and Jason Voorhees. You’ll visit the iconic locations of the carnage, such as the barn from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and the Crystal Lake Motel where Jason liked to fillet camp counselors. Check out Chucky’s sneak peek below:

More good news is that all 4 chapters of “Insidious” will be on display, with a maze containing the 4 stories. “Insidious: Chapter 4” is due for release January 5, 2018, and a new trailer for the upcoming horror will be debuted within the maze at Halloween Horror Nights.

The all new maze will delve into the past of parapsychologist Dr Elise Rainier, starting with a childhood in which her paranormal abilities emerged… until her mother’s untimely death by a demonic entity.

Check out the sneak peek video below:

If you wanna come with us, tickets are available HERE – the event runs from September 15 – November 4.