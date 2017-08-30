IT : Face Your Fears featurette

Take a look at the new featurette “Face Your Fears” prior to the hotly anticipated national release of “IT” next week.

The featurette will take you on an emotional and terrifying journey of the story using film footage and behind the scenes. Filmmakers, the cast, and Steven King speak to the fears that the story taps into and how the kids find the strength in being together as they realize the fate of the cursed town in which they live in.

For as long as their town has existed, Derry has been the entity’s hunting ground, emerging from the sewers every 27 years to feed on the terrors of its chosen prey: Derry’s children. Banding together over one horrifying and exhilarating summer, the Losers form a close bond to help them overcome their own fears and stop a new killing cycle that began on a rainy day, with a small boy chasing a paper boat as it swept down a storm drain…and into the hands of Pennywise the Clown.

“IT” is directed by Andrés Muschietti and stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dyland Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton and Jackson Robert Scott.

IT releases in Australian cinemas on September 7, 2017.