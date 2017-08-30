Fresh prince delays stale sequel

“Suicide Squad 2” is as real as the Gilbert Gottfried sex tape. In other words, you can’t see it.. yet.. but you just know it’s coming. Personally, can’t preclude which one will be more tolerable.

Following the surprise success of “how to give a wedgie 101”, not to mention its shock Oscar win, a follow-up to the lacklustre super-villain movie was put on the fast track almost as soon as Margot Robbie slithered out of her pink nickers. Much to our surprise, and likely music to the ears of their accountants, the all star cast – namely Will Smith, Robbie and Ocker Boomerang dude – all agreed to return. Even big names like Mel Gibson were taking meetings (in his case, to discuss possibly directing), suggesting money is indeed what let’s da bullshit walk.



It’s now just a question of when the film will happen. According to Variety’s Justin Kroll, Will Smith – an actor whose dance card is known to fill up rather quickly – is the main holdup. He has a couple of big projects he’s committed to (“Aladdin”, “Gemini”), and the earliest it looks like he’ll be available to reprise Deadshot will be Fall next year. And if that’s the case, then it’ll be 2019 before the film hits theaters.

Question is, will the novelty have worn off by then? Ha! Who am I kidding!? It already has.