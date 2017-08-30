Writing assignments : Maleficent 2, Justice League Dark

Jez Butterworth (“Spectre”) has replaced original “Maleficent” screenwriter Linda Woolverton in the writers room on the sequel.

According to The Tracking Board, Butterworth, whose credits in addition to the shitty Bond film include “Black Mass” and the upcoming “Cruella”, a spin-off of “101 Dalmatians”, is rewriting the script for the film, a follow-up to Angelina Jolie’s 2014 smash.

Meanwhile, Gerard Johnstone (“Housebound”) has been hired to work on the screenplay for long-gestating DC property “Justice League Dark”, says Deadline.

While no director is locked in for the project Johnstone’s name was floated in relation to the position earlier this month.

The project, expected to be a part of the DCEU, features characters like John Constantine and Deadman.