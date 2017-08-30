So the premiere of Jeepers Creepers 3 is off…

And we’re back to the old “do you separate the person from the product” argument that has plagued the pages of Moviehole since it was in the womb (the womb being some doodle space on a Netscape browser). Only in this case, I’m not going to encourage folks to ignore the choices of those involved in the film, and try and enjoy the movie on its own merits, like I did with Tom Cruise and Mel Gibson, on different occasions, but applaud the decision .. possibly even acknowledge and admire the hearty moralisation of society. This one, I’m afraid, is a difficult one to support. Referring of course to TCL Chinese Theater’s decision to abandon plans to have “Jeepers Creepers 3”, the new movie from convicted child molester, premiere in its stout auditorium.

The second sequel to the Justin Long-starring monster movie was set to premiere September 13th. The plan was to show the first and the third films back-to-back, with select cast and crew on hand for a Q&A. But after being threatened by protestors, who promised they’d picket the premiere and every consequent screening of the film thereafter, TCL opted instead to cancel the screening.

Those who purchased tickets received the following email today :

We would like to inform you that due to events beyond our control, the screening event hosted by @Moviedude18 for "Jeepers Creepers and Jeepers Creepers 3" on Wednesday September 13, 2017 will no longer take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause your party. We have worked with Fandango to refund your purchase directly. You should see the refund in your account within the next few days. We would like to offer you free passes. You may redeem them at the box office upon your next visit by showing this email or we can mail them to you if you provide us with your mailing address.

Additionally, Salva’s victim Nathan Winters (read this) has issued a statement – a very thoughtful and mature one to say the least.

“We would like to first express our sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received these past few weeks. It is beyond words. Thank you all. Due to the nature of the controversy which led to the cancellation of the premiere of Jeepers Creepers 3, we would like to make it known that we had no part in the events which took place. While we are humbled, it should be made clear that we believe that it is the viewer’s choice whether to watch a Victor Salva film. We want Jeepers Creepers fans to know that we understand their frustration. Our purpose in this isn’t to stop Victor from working, only to let the truth be brought to light. No one is out for vengeance. We look forward to sharing the truth with you through our documentary The Babysitter, which will be out in 2019. -Nathan, the Winters family, Amber Halstein, and director Connar Frazier.”

“Jeepers Creepers 3” is going to release (at this stage as one night only event screenings). There’s no stopping that, so fans of the franchise will still get to check it out. And look, as sickening as the actions of Salva are, I’m not going to tell anyone here whether or not should avoid the movie. What I will say though is it’s good to see people taking a stand against a very serious matter. Hopefully it spurs some kind of change.

