John Locke now part of the Stephen King multiverse

Captain diverse Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”, the “Stepfather” franchise) has joined the cast of the Stephen King inspired series “Castle Rock”. Set in the Stephen King multiverse, the series reunites O’Quinn with “Lost” co-creator and executive producer J.J Abrams, who serves an EP here alongside Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

Per Deadline, the horror-thriller veteran (“The Stepfather”, “The X-Files”, “Silver Bullet”) will play Dale Lacy, a pillar of the community in the town of Castle Rock. He joins André Holland, Scott Glenn, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard on the Hulu series.