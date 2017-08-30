All-female Lord of the Flies in development

In another reboot with a twist, the William Golding novel “Lord of the Flies” is getting the all female treatment. Scott McGehee and David Siegel have made a deal with Warner Bros. to write and direct the new version of the classic, while staying faithful to the novel – but changing the cast to all girls (via Deadline).

The book was previously translated into a film in 1963 – directed by Peter Brook and starring James Aubrey, Tom Chapin and Hugh Edwards. It was adapted again in 1990 by Castle Rock, directed by Harry Hook and starring Balthazar Getty and James Badge Dale.

“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline. “It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned.”

The original novel is set in the midst of a nuclear war, and during an aerial evacuation, a plane crashes onto a desert island. The only survivors are a group of young boys, who create their own new society without any adults, as they slowly begin to descend into madness – however in this new version it will be a group of girls that are stranded.