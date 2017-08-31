Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder attend a Destination Wedding

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are reuniting in rom-com “Destination Wedding”, written and directed by Victor Levin. Deadline has the news, describing the plotline as centring on two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, both pariahs at this affair, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. But to act on those feelings would be to trust hope over experience, a foolish choice indeed.

The film has already wrapped production in California, and is being produced by Gail Lyon and Robert Jones. Cassian Elwes and Wayne Marc Godfrey are executive producing.

Reeves and Ryder have co-starred together in the past in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “A Scanner Darkly”.