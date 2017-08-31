Jon Bernthal set to walk on the moon

Jon Bernthal is said to be in negotiations to join Damien Chazelle’s “First Man”, according to The Tracking Board. The “Walking Dead” actor will join a cast including Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, Claire Foy as Armstrong’s wife, and Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler, Jason Clarke and Shea Whigham will play Buzz Aldrin, Deke Slayton, Ed White and Gus Grissom, respectively.

Bernthall is set to play Dave Scott, an astronaut who walked on the moon as a part of Apollo 15 in 1971, and also a member of the crew on Apollo 9 in 1969.

“First Man” is based on the book by James R. Hansen, and tells the story of NASA’s famed mission to land a man on the moon. The film will specifically focus on Neil Armstrong between 1961 – 1969.

Bernthall can next be seen in Netflix’s “The Punisher” and is currently filming “The Peanut Butter Falcon” alongside Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.