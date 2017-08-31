Spider-Man 2 serves as a homecoming for writers

Cleary Sony and Marvel were happy enough with the critical and commercial reception to “Spider-Man : Homecoming” if they’re not playing musical chairs on the sequel. In addition to the returning cast, and with director Jon Watts also in talks to return, the casually-dating movie magnates have offered original scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers the chance to retain their roles.

The twosome aren’t short of work either – having penned upcoming flicks like “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, also for Marvel, and the soon to release “Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle”, so they must’ve been happy enough with the experience first time around to want to continue on.

The next “Spider-Man” film, which unites Tom Holland with the latex wedgie, opens July 5, 2019.

Via ‘THR‘