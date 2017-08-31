Seann William Scott talks American Reunion, Dude, Where’s My Car?sequels

When Universal put the “American Pie” franchise back in the oven, a couple of years ago, they expected something of a tween stampede for the first new film (“American Reunion”) out of the gate. Sadly, fans of the original series seemed to have moved on by the time “Reunion” hit theaters and Jim, Finch, Stifler, Kevin & Co were left without much of a fan club. So where’s that leave the franchise? According to Sean William Scott, who plays Stifler in the films, it’s a question he can’t answer – because he believes the take on the last wasn’t enough to get Universal interested in another.

“Honestly, I don’t know”, the actor, promoting his new film “Goon : Last of the Enforcers”, tells Forbes. “With these franchises you never know, you never can tell. It would be pretty funny to see Stifler in his 40s, still being the exact same guy, it could be hilarious. I’ve had some ideas but I don’t know. I think what ended up happening was that when American Reunion came out it was originally meant to be released the same weekend as Ted and that was the same weekend that The Avengers was coming out. I just remember people saying they didn’t want to compete with The Avengers so they wanted to switch dates and come out the same weekend that Titanic was being re-released. We got crushed because Ted, which is a great movie, did extremely well, The Hunger Games had come out before American Reunion and with Titanicbeing the biggest movie of all time, people wanted to see that again on the big screen, so our movie only ended up making $57 million in the United States. However, it then went on to make over $140 million overseas, in some territories it doubled the take of the previous one, but I think the studio cooled on the idea of doing another American Pie because of that domestic take. Truthfully, I feel like Stifler did get his perfect revenge by sleeping with Finch’s mom but it could still be really funny to see Stifler as this sad, male stripper just dancing for dollar bills.”





More likely to happen, and surprisingly so, is that long-awaited sequel to Scott & Ashton Kutcher two-hander “Dude, where’s my car?” … If only Scott can track down the script first.

“I literally didn’t know anything about this until I was on Conan O’Brien’s show the other day and he told me about a script which is apparently called Seriously Dude, Where’s My Car?. Just that title alone, I love it and I would almost have to do it just have bragging rights to my bros. I am actually going to call my agent because we’ve got to find this script. What if it’s really funny? I really want to find it. I think the only way to do a sequel would be to make it dark and really weird. I remember that the original was one of the funniest scripts I have ever read, it was a hard R, and it was a combination of a dark Dumb and Dumber and Being John Malkovich. Three weeks before we starting filming they decided to make it a PG-13 and it took a lot of the edginess out of it. I think they were right to do that because it ended up making money. If we do Seriously Dude, Where’s My Car? it would be so much better if it was really dark and weird like the first one was meant to be. If you think about it, the premise of Dude, Where’s My Car? is very similar to The Hangover where some guys get really wasted and the next day they have to retrace their steps.”