Biopic casting : George W. Bush and Paul Prenter

Two key casting announcements for upcoming biopics today, with Sam Rockwell cast as President Bush in “Cheney” and Allen Leech as Paul Prenter, Freddie Mercury’s personal manager in “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Adam McKay’s upcoming film “Cheney” focuses on former vice-president Dick Cheney, which has Christian Bale in the lead role. Steve Carell (secretary of defence Donald Rumsfeld), Amy Adams (Cheney’s wife Lynne) and Bill Pullman are also on board the picture.

The film chronicles Cheney avoiding military service in the Vietnam War, his rise to CEO of the multinational corporation Halliburton and finally becoming what some have called the most powerful U.S. vice president ever to hold office. THR reports that Rockwell has been given the key role of George W. Bush, Cheney’s boss.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is the aptly named biopic about the band Queen, directed by Bryan Singer. Rami Malik has already been cast as frontman Freddie Mercury, and recently the remaining members of the band were cast – including Joe Mazzello, Ben Hardy and Gwilym Lee.

Deadline reports that Allen Leech will play Paul Prenter, who was employed by Mercury from 1977 to 1986 until he was fired after betraying him and selling him out to the press – essentially becoming Mercury’s Judas. Up until his dismissal, Prenter was very close to Mercury and yielded great influence on his decisions.