Cara Delevingne joins Orlando Bloom in Carnival Row

Following Orlando Bloom’s casting in Amazon’s “Carnival Row”, “Suicide Squad” star Cara Delevingne has been added to the bill.

Check out the press release below:

Amazon Prime Video today announced that Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) is set to star in its original one-hour fantasy noir Carnival Row. Delevingne, who will join recently announced Orlando Bloom, will play Vignette Stonemoss, a faerish refugee who flees her war-torn homeland to come to the Burgue, where she must contend not only with rampant human prejudice against her kind, but with the secrets that have followed her to this new land.

The eight-episode Amazon Original Series, produced by Legendary Television, will be written and executive produced by showrunner Rene Echevarria (Star Trek, Teen Wolf, Castle, Medium). Joining Echevarria is Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans), who will serve as executive producer and wrote the feature script on which the project is based, A Killing on Carnival Row, which appeared on the very first instalment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005, as well as Paul McGuigan (Victor Frankenstein, Luke Cage, Sherlock) who is set to direct and executive produce. The series is scheduled to begin filming this fall for a 2019 release.

Carnival Row is a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. We follow the investigation of a string of unsolved murders which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.

Cara Delevingne is one of the most recognisable faces in the world. In addition to her huge successes in fashion, she has a burgeoning and exciting acting career. She is also an influential voice in the world of social media, amassing over 40 million followers on Instagram and 9 million followers on Twitter. Most recently, Delevingne starred opposite Dane Dehaan in Luc Besson’s Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Last year, Delevingne appeared alongside Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Viola Davis in DC Comics’ Suicide Squad and also starred opposite Will Poulter, Alma Jodorowsky and Sebastien de Souza in Chris Foggin’s Kids in Love. Her forthcoming film slate includes Life in A Year (2018), which she recently wrapped production with Jaden Smith in Toronto. In 2012, Delevingne made her film debut in Joe Wright’s Anna Karenina alongside Keira Knightley. She also starred in the film Paper Towns opposite Nat Wolff. Delevingne has also previously been seen in Michael Winterbottom’s The Face of an Angel, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2015, starring Kate Beckinsale and Daniel Bruhl, Joe Wright’s Pan starring Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, Rooney Mara and Garrett Hedland and Matthew Cullen’s London Fields with Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.