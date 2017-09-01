Horror anthology written & directed by women coming to The CW

The CW are developing a horror anthology series called “Black Rose Anthology”, which will be written and directed solely by women.

The series will be produced by Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen’s Flower Films. Jill Blotevogel will executive produce and has penned the pilot episode. The series will explore some of humanity’s deepest fears from a woman’s perspective, Deadline reports.

Classic themes of terror will be tackled via vignettes about guilt, jealousy, repression, paranoia, insanity, sexual obsession and survival through a modern and distinctly feminine lens.

Horror is a tough genre for women to break into, so this will be a unique offering for the CW to combine genre with the female perspective. It will also be the first anthology series to be shown on the network.