Third season of True Detective moving ahead

“True Detective” season three is moving ahead on HBO, with Mahershala Ali starring, while series creator Nic Pizzolatto will share directing duties with Jeremy Saulnier.

The crime anthology series debuted in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starring. It was very successful in its debut, with Cary Fukunaga at the helm. The second series starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch. A third series has been in limbo since the end of the second helping.

Variety reports that the third season will tell the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. It does not currently have an air date, nor is there a set date for the start of production.

Pizzolatto is the sole writer for the third season, and Scott Stephens, McConaughey, Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, along with Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown are executive producers.