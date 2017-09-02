Trailer : Jeepers Creepers 3

A new TV spot for controversial horror “Jeepers Creepers 3” has emerged, and gives us the first look at the Creeper in the third instalment.

On the last day of The Creeper’s 23 day feeding frenzy, Sargent Tubbs teams up with a task force hell-bent on destroying the creature for good. The Creeper fights back in gory glory as his enemies get close to discovering his dark origins.

Apart from the one night theatrical release advertised for September 26, following the cancellation of the September 13 debut in Los Angeles, not much else is known about the release schedule.

Check out the first look trailer above.