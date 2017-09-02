Paul Bettany joins Han Solo cast to replace Michael K. Williams

After Michael K. Williams was unable to attend “Han Solo” reshoots due to scheduling conflicts, director Ron Howard has cast Paul Bettany to fill his shoes in the film. ‪

The director announced on ‪‪Twitter that the “Avengers” star has come aboard the production, reuniting with Howard for the third time.

Despite the new casting, nothing has been confirmed about Bettany’s character, so it’s unclear if he is a direct replacement for Williams.

The production has been through a menagerie of problems and changes, but the production schedule doesn’t seem to be largely affected, with the film’s release date still set for May 25, 2018.