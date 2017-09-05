Angelina Jolie returning for Maleficent 2

Angelina Jolie has been out of the acting game for a couple of years now, instead spending her time behind the camera, including for her new film “First They Killed My Father”, her fourth directorial effort. Jolie is currently at the Telluride Film Festival to promote her film, and spoke to Deadline about a sequel to 2014’s “Maleficent”.

“We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel,” she said, excited by the prospect of returning to that Disney villainess.

No director has been attached to the upcoming sequel, but it could very well be Jolie herself. Robert Stromberg was at the helm of “Maleficent”, but no word if he will be back. Screenwriter Jez Butterworth is in charge of penning the script, with Joe Roth on board to produce.

Jolie last appeared on the big screen in 2015, alongside estranged hubby Brad Pitt in “By the Sea”. No plot lines have been given for “Maleficent 2”, but as the first effort was a huge box-office success, it’s really no surprise it will be back.