Four friends fight to stay alive in new Restricted Area images

Mandy on deck with some newly released high-res images from writer-director Christopher Don’s latest!

“Restricted Area”, written and directed by the talented filmamker (“Minutes to Midnight“), hits in the near future. To tie us over until it’s release, here’s a few fresh images.

Four blue-collar friends, recently laid off from the steel mill, take one last camping trip into the wilderness when they discover a backwoods cult with a cataclysmic agenda and must fight to stay alive.

The film stars Randy Wayne (“Death Pool”, “Hellraiser: Judgment”), Phillip Andre Botello (“Criminal Minds”, “Minutes to Midnight”), Robert Don, Paige Lindsay Betts, West Murphy, and Christopher M.Don.