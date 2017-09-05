John Cena v Dwayne Johnson in superhero saga!?

Hot on the heels of our exclusive character news for the film comes a “Shazam” casting rumour courtesy That Hashtag Show.

According to the site, John Cena and Joshua Sasse are the top candidates for the role of the titular superhero in the David F.Sandberg helmed piece.

As we reported last week, Warner have started screen testing for the role of teenager Billy Batson, the youngster who, when he taps into his powers, transforms info the beefy superhero Shazam.

According to the aforesaid outlet, while a third actor was also on the shortlist, wrestler cum actor Cena (“Daddy’s Home”, “The Marine”) and TV Star Sasse (“No Tomorrow”) are the current picks, with both having already screen tested.

If Cena gets the nod, wrestling fans are going to be punching the air with excitement. With Dwayne Johnson attached to play Shazam’s adversary Black Adam – he was originally set to make his debut in this pic, but seems they’re storing him up for the sequel, with Black Adam making his big screen debut in a solo jaunt first – it’s going to be an exiting big screen battle, especially for lovers of WWE, when Shazam and Black Adam ultimately face off!

Casting will be announced shortly for the film, which is now in pre-production for a 2019 release.