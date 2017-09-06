Trailer : Insidious: The Last Key

The first trailer for the fourth instalment of the “Insidious” series is here, and looks as terrifying as ever! The film stars Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell and Spencer Locke, and is directed by Adam Robitel.

Check out the scary trailer above, and see it in cinemas from January 18, 2018!

The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY. In the horror, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.