Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars 9

In more directorial changes within the “Star Wars” universe, Colin Trevorrow is officially out of the chair for “Star Wars 9”. The news comes from Lucasfilm, who released an official statement regarding Trevorrow’s departure:

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

It’s similar to the ‘mutual decision’ that saw the exit of “Han Solo” directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller following different visions for the project, and Ron Howard take over.

Trevorrow has been attached to the project since 2015, following his film “Jurassic World”. He’s been working on the film since then, looking at a production start in January 2018. Recently, Jack Thorne was hired to help rewrite the script, so perhaps there’s been a bit of trouble in the water for some time.

“Star Wars 9” has a release date set at May 24, 2019, so it remains to be seen whether a change in director will have an effect on that.