First look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Production for the Bryan Singer-directed biopic about Queen is underway, with EW releasing the first image of Rami Malek playing frontman Freddie Mercury.

The film will chronicle the events of Queen from 1970 until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS. Mercury is no doubt a huge mountain to climb, with not only a powerhouse voice but also a massive presence, with a confidence that would be hard to emulate.

The question is, will Malek be providing vocals for the film, or will they be using Mercury’s voice? Both, is the answer. Speaking to EW, Malek commented: “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek says.“I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

And as for the storyline, Singer gave some insight into that as well: it’s “not a traditional biopic” but rather a story honoring the music, an angle hinted at by the film’s limited time frame. “It won’t just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honored,” Singer says. “It’s about collaboration. It’s a celebration.”