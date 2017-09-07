Purge 4 gets title and plot details revealed

“The Purge” franchise has proven to be quite successful, and the fourth instalment is incoming. Of course “The Purge 4” sounds way too obvious as a title, so series creator James DeMonaco has revealed that the title of the upcoming addition to the series is to be called “The Purge: The Island”.

DeMonaco spoke to The Vulture about the 4th film, also confirming the plot details for “The Island”. The new film, which is being directed by Gerard McMurray, will form as a prequel, and DeMonaco revealed the premise to the flick:

Island will depict the very first, experimental Purge night. Set on Staten Island, the film will demonstrate how the New Founding Fathers’s batshit crazy plan to rescue a dying economy turned into a national holiday in which all crime — including rape and murder — is legal for one whole night each year. “I said it’s the first experimental Purge, which I don’t know if I was supposed to say, but now I’ve said it, so you have it,” laughed DeMonaco. “Next July 4, it’ll be coming.”

DeMonaco goes onto talk about providing monetary incentives for people to participate in the purge, to encourage those who live in the area to hang around.

“I was wondering how you get people to stay for the first Purge, and what they do is they start monetizing it,” said DeMonaco. “People from Staten Island can easily go to Brooklyn for the evening, so what they do is start promising very decent sums of money for the very poor people in the neighborhood. It becomes a monetization of murder and violence, incentivizing killing and keeping people around for them to be victims. So you see the inception of how grotesque the idea of the Purge is, and the manipulation upon the society.”

Of course while this sounds super dark and depressing, DeMonaco promises a fun movie with a “kick-ass third act”, as well as an anti-hero. Bring it on!

“The Purge: The Island” is set for July 4, 2018.