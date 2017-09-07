LEGO Movie 2 begins production in October

“The LEGO Movie” proved to be a huge box office success, which didn’t only guarantee a sequel, but also saw some spinoffs such as “The LEGO Batman Movie” and the incoming “The LEGO Ninjago Movie”, set for release September 22.

The sequel to “The LEGO Movie” has been given a very apt title, officially called “The LEGO Movie Sequel”. According to My Entertainment World, production is set to begin next month in British Columbia. Not much is known about the story thus far, but Raphael Bob-Waksberg was doing a rewrite of the draft script penned by Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Mike Mitchell (“Trolls”) is at the helm of the film, which should be ready for February 8, 2019 release.

Again, no cast details have been officially announced either, but it’s likely that Chris Pratt and the key cast will return. With production set at October 2, no doubt some concrete details will hit shortly.