Bohemian Rhapsody casts Freddie’s muse

The biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” has made another casting announcement, with Lucy Boynton joining the bill as Mary Austin, who was Freddie Mercury’s lifelong companion and muse (via THR).

Austin lived with Mercury for a number of years and was widely regarded as the love of his life, despite his lifestyle. Mercury wrote a number of songs for her.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is being directed by Bryan Singer, and focuses on the formation of Queen and chronicles the events of the band up until their Live Aid performance in 1986.

Boynton was last seen as a regular on Netflix’s “Gypsy” alongside Naomi Watts, and joins the cast of the Queen film including Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee as the band’s members. The film is set for release Dec. 25, 2018.