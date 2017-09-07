TV series based on L.A Confidential in the works

A TV series based on “L.A Confidential” is in the works.

New Regency, Lionsgate Television and CBS Television Studios are reportedly developing a TV adaptation of James Ellroy’s 1990 novel.

The book was previously adapted into the 1897 award-magnet starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey and Kim Basinger. A sequel had been discussed, but never came to fruition.

The series, which Jordan Harper is set to write and executive produce, would follow the paths of three homicide detectives, a female reporter, and a Hollywood actress as they intersect while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer through the seedy underbelly of 1950’s Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time a series based on Ellroy’s novel has gone before the cameras.

A pilot for an “L.A Confidential” series was filmed several years ago, with Kiefer Sutherland and Aussie actress Melissa George in key roles, but was never picked up to series.

Via ‘Variety‘