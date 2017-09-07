Studio that gave us RoboCop, Terminator & First Blood back in business!

Orion Pictures, the American motion picture producer and distributor that produced and released some of the biggest films of our times back in their heyday (including “Dances with Wolves”, “Silence of the Lambs” and “The Terminator”) is back in business.

Set to launch officially next year, Orion will a standalone theatrical marketing and distribution company handled by MGM. film vet John Hegeman will head up the resurrected label.

Despite the company’s reign of success in the ’80s and early ’90s, Orion was forced into bankruptcy in 1991 (leaving releases like “RoboCop 3” and “Car 54, Where Are You?” gathering dust on the shelves until their releases a couple of years down the road). The company was brought back as a distributor in 2013.

The first movie released under the new label will be Michael Sucsy’s romantic drama “Every Day,” starring Angourie Rice, Maria Bello and Debby Ryan. Based on David Levithan’s novel of the same name, the film follows a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with a spirit that awakens each morning in a different body. “Every Day,” an MGM Pictures production from Likely Story and FilmWave, will open on Feb. 2.

In addition to the aforesaid hits “Dances with Wolves”, “Silence of the Lambs” and “Terminator”, Orion also hosted such films as “Platoon”, “Amadeus”, “Hannah and her Sisters”, “Mississippi Burning”, “Arthur”, “Hoosiers”, “Bull Durham”, “First Blood”, the “RoboCop” series and “Love Field”.