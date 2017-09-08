Trailer : Dementia 13

It’s certainly a good year for horror fans, with new horrors coming in thick and fast! Check out the new trailer for “Dementia 13”, the horror thriller by Richard LeMay.

“Dementia 13” is the retelling of Francis Ford Coppola’s film of the same name, which was produced by Roger Corman.

The film was written by Dan DeFilippo (The Invaders and Chilling Visions: 5 States of Fear) and Justin Smith (SiREN, THE BOY), is directed by Richard LeMay (Blood Bound, Naked As We Come) and stars Channing Pickett (Redheads Anonymous), Marianne Noscheze (Horror Time), Christian Ryan (Celebrity Ghost Stories, Casters), Julia Campanelli (116) and Ana Isabelle (The Eyes, Lost Cat Corona).

Chiller Films will be releasing “Dementia 13” in Theaters on October 6th and on VOD and Digital HD on October 10th.

A vengeful ghost, a mysterious killer, and a family where everyone has a secret converge in one night of terror in this remake of Francis Ford Coppola’s debut film.