Trailer : Jungle

I’m sure Daniel Radcliffe is desperately trying to escape the “Harry Potter” typecasting, so while we’re promoting his new movie, we’ll be sure not to mention it… oh oops.

Anyways, the trailer for his upcoming flick “Jungle” is here, and Radcliffe is rocking a mean beard. If you’ve ever wanted to run away from reality and just live off the elements, this one might be for you. It’ll probably also put you off that idea just as quickly.

Check out the trailer above! “Jungle” is coming to select theaters and on demand October 20th.

An enthusiastic young adventurer follows his dreams into the Amazon jungle with two friends and a guide with a mysterious past. Their journey quickly turns into a terrifying ordeal as the darkest elements of human nature and the deadliest threats of the wilderness lead to an all-out fight for survival.