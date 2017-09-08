Trailer : Flatliners

A second trailer for the upcoming reboot of “Flatliners” has been released. The film continues the story from the 1990 film, and stars Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, Diego Luna, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons as they play with death.

see it in theatres from September 29.

In Flatliners, five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side.