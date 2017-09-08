IT sequel plans are moving forward

For those that have seen “IT” this week, no doubt you’re thinking the same thing as me: when does the next chapter come out!? Well good news horror fans, plans are officially in motion.

THR reports that Gary Dauberman, one of the screenwriters for “IT”, has quietly closed a deal to pen the screenplay for Chapter Two. Director Andy Muschietti hasn’t made a deal as yet but no doubt the success of Chapter One will cement his place in the director’s chair for the second coming.

Producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are all expected to return as well.

As we know, the Stephen King novel “IT” is so big, you could successfully use it as a weapon, so it’s no surprise that only half (at a stretch) of the narrative could be used for the first movie. The first film focused on the Losers’ Club as young kids, as they face their demons in the form of bullies, adults and of course the infamous Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The second part of the novel is set 27 years later, and the same group return to Derry to fight the return of Pennywise.

“IT” perfectly sets up the narrative for a second part, and those that are familiar with King’s novel are sure to agree with that. The continuation of the kids’ stories are incredibly important to the discourse, and are key to what happens next.

Having said that, it’s unclear at this stage whether the child actors from “IT” will be on hand to play themselves again in the second chapter, as part of flashback sequences. If that’s the case, the studio better get moving as they’ll get older before our very eyes.