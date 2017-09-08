Trailer : Early Man

From the creator of “Wallace and Gromit” comes “Early Man”, a look at the cavetypes that inhabited the Earth – only this time in claymation! The film features an excellent voice cast including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, and Richard Ayoade.

See it in cinemas from March 29, 2018 AD.

Pint-sized Dug’s not really cut out to be a caveman. But when disaster strikes and his tribe is driven from its homeland by the mighty Bronze Age, it’s Dug, the most inept of the tribe, who proves he’s got what it takes and leads them to victory! Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures roamed the earth, EARLY MAN tells the story of how one plucky caveman sets off to unite his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day.

EARLY MAN is a stop-frame feature film by four-time Academy Award® winning director Nick Park, produced by world class animation studio Aardman. Audiences around the world have fallen in love with Park’s creations, WALLACE & GROMIT and CHICKEN RUN, and now this exciting new film will take audiences into a dramatic prehistoric world and unleash an unforgettable cast of hilarious new characters. It also marks Park’s first feature film since Academy Award® winning WALLACE & GROMIT: THE CURSE OF THE WERE-RABBIT.