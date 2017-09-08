Casting : Callan Mulvey; Chris Pine; Armie Hammer

Callan Mulvey, New-Zealand born actor who we all know and love from “Heartbreak High”, is joining Chris Pine and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in David Mackenzie’s “Outlaw King”. Per Variety, Mulvey will be playing Sir John Comyn in the flick.

The film will follow Scottish patriot Robert the Bruce in his campaign to liberate Scotland from the tyrannical reign of England’s Edward II during the 13th and 14th Centuries. Mulvey’s character belongs to a rival clan with their own claim to the throne. Pine will be playing Robert the Bruce. Also starring in the film will be Billy Howle and Florence Pugh.

Speaking of Chris Pine, the “Wonder Woman” star has joined the cast of a limited series based on Robert F. Kennedy for Hulu. The yet-untitled series will be based on the book by Larry Tye entitled “Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon”. Pine will play the politician and also executive produce.

According to THR, the book charts Kennedy’s political career from his start as an aide for Sen. Joseph McCarthy to his untimely death in 1968 during his presidential campaign, Tye interviewed those closest to Kennedy, including his widow and his sister, and also drew from unpublished memoirs and unreleased government files.

Heartthrob Armie Hammer has been cast in “On The Basis of Sex”, which is based on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Hammer joins Felicity Jones on the cast, who will be playing the Supreme Court Justice. Hammer will play her husband, Marty Ginsburg, and in the film they team up to bring the first landmark gender discrimination case before the Supreme Court (via Deadline).

Mimi Leder is directing the film, with Ginsburg’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman writing the script. The film will be out in 2018, through Participant Media.