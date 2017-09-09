47 Metres Down to dish out more sharky goodness

“47 Metres Down” is set to deliver a sequel, moving the action from Mexico to Brazil, The Hollywood Reporter have announced. The flick was an unexpected success, receiving plenty of positive reviews and thus locking in a second helping of the shark-infested goodness.

The action-horror-thriller starred Claire Holt and Mandy Moore, but the sequel will have a new cast but the same director. Rather than be called “47 Meters Down 2”, THR have reported the title to be “48 Metres Down”, which if you can calculate, means 1 whole metre more of terror.

Johannes Roberts will return to write and direct the sequel, as well as The Fyzz Facility back as producers. The flick will follow a group of girls looking for adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife. Hoping to get off the well-worn tourist trail, they hear about some hidden underwater ruins only to find that the turquoise waves of their secret Atlantis aren’t completely uninhabited. Here’s hoping for a whole lot more shark action.

“We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations,” said James Harris of The Fyzz Facility. “48 Meters Down will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

No casting or release dates have been announced as yet – we’ll keep you posted.