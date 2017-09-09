The Greatest American Hero re-imagining being developed with female lead

The 1981 cult classic “The Greatest American Hero” is getting rebooted, but this time with a female in the lead.

ABC have committed to a half-hour pilot of the reboot, which will see lead character Ralph Hinkley (played by William Katt) replaced by Meera, an Indian-American woman. The original series aired for 3 seasons.

According to the Deadline exclusive, the re-imagining will centre on Meera, a 30-year-old Indian-American woman from Cleveland whose talents include tequila drinking, karaoke and not much else. Then some aliens entrust her with a super suit to protect the planet, and the world has never been in more unreliable hands.

Rachna Fruchbom will pen the script as well as serve as a producer alongside ABC Studios.

For those unfamiliar with the show, check out the clip of the opening credits below.