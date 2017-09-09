First look at a beaten and bloody Nic Cage in Mandy

Nicolas Cage is starring in the upcoming action-thriller “Mandy”, and The Hollywood Reporter have the first images on the film. The flick just wrapped up principal photography in Belgium, and also stars Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy, Olwen Fouéré, Richard Brake, Bill Duke and Sam Louwyk.

“Mandy” is set in 1983, and Cage plays Red Miller, a broken and haunted man, who hunts the unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life. Producers for the film include Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Nate Bolotin and Adrian Politowski, and executive producers are Nick Spicer, Lisa Whalen, Todd Brown, Martin Metz, Peter Bevan, Christopher Figg, and Robert Whitehouse.

The images released show a very bloody Cage in the Panos Cosmatos-directed film. Check them out below.