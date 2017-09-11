Trailer : Fifty Shades Freed

The third and final chapter of “Fifty Shades of Grey” is “Fifty Shades Freed”, and the first teaser trailer for the movie has arrived. The trailer gives a glimpse of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) tying the knot, but then also tying each other up, still.

For those that like the BDSM and sexy times stuff, it looks to still be full of it (pun intended) and of course some drama and shirtless Dornan for the rest of us.

The flick is in cinemas Valentine’s Day 2018. ‘Cause it’s so romantic and all. Check out the teaser above.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the third chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015 and 2017’s blockbuster films that grossed almost $950 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine’s Day 2018.

Fifty Shades Freed is directed by Fifty Shades Darker’s James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James. www.fiftyshadesmovie.com