IT : let’s follow up on the all-clown screening

A few weeks back we reported on the all-clown screening of “IT”, which was to be held at the Alamo Drafthouse in Texas. No doubt this move encouraged a whole lot of other all-clown screenings, and if you know of any, I implore you to send me pictures. Cause it would be freaking awesome.

Anyways, the screening at the Alamo seemed to be a great success, with a lot of insane looking clowns showing up for the film. Check out some of the images below, and for more check out Birth. Movies. Death.

Credit for the pictures goes to Heather Leah Kennedy.